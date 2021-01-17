UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - President Putin Trusted By 55% Of Russian Population - Poll

Sun 17th January 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Fifty-five percent of Russian citizens trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

FOM's survey results also show that 32 percent of respondents did not trust the president, while another 12 percent were unable to give a definite answer.

When asked about their overall assessment of the president's work, 59 percent of Russian citizens evaluated Putin's job performance as rather good, while 27 percent felt the opposite. Another 15 percent were reluctant to respond.

The FOM poll was conducted from January 8-10 among 4,000 adults over the telephone.

The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.

Meanwhile, according to a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM), 66.5 percent of the country's citizens have trust in the president, and 29.4 percent said they did not trust Putin.

Also, 61.6 percent picked Putin from the list of politicians whose performance they approved.

The VTsIOM poll was conducted from December 28-30, with 1,600 respondents being polled daily by phone. The margin of error does not exceed 1 percent, with a confidence interval of 95 percent.

