UPDATE - Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 29 Times

Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 29 times over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, twenty-nine shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (10 attacks), Latakia (12), Aleppo (5) and Hama (2)," Rear Adm.

Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 26.

Rear Adm. Kulit said Russian military police units continued patrols in the Aleppo province.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

