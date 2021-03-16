UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Slovenia Suspends Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine, Waiting For EMA Decision - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:10 AM

UPDATE - Slovenia Suspends Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine, Waiting For EMA Decision - Health Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Slovenia is temporarily halting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 until the European Medicines Agency (EMA) makes a final decision on the matter, Minister of Health Janez Poklukar said.

"Due to many doubts about the AstraZeneca vaccine, we asked an expert group to shake up all the details again. It found that there were no professional reservations about continuing the vaccination. ...Nevertheless, as a precaution, it suggests that we temporarily suspend the vaccination with AstraZeneca. At least until the final decision of the EMA," Poklukar said on Monday at a press conference broadcast on the Slovenian Health Ministry's twitter page.

The health minister specified that until a final EMA decision is made regarding the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, all Slovenians scheduled to get shots will get inoculated with a different coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile the Slovak State Institute for Drug Control (SIDC) recommended to continue the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday, citing a shortage of vaccines and a lack of substantial evidence for the link between blood clotting incidents and AstraZeneca shots.

Last week, media reported that a teacher died at the age of 38 in Slovakia two weeks after being inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to preliminary data, the teacher died of cerebral edema, thrombophilia, and pulmonary embolism. Her father believes that the death was caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, the Slovak authorities have received more than 800 reports about adverse side effects after AstraZeneca vaccination.

Many countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Iceland and Norway have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after citizens reported side-effects, particularly blood clots, from getting the shots.

Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Puls 24 tv on Monday that the final decision on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe should be made by the EMA.

The UK-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said on Sunday that it had found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots from its COVID-19 vaccine after conducting a review of safety data of over 17 million inoculated people across the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The EMA said in a statement on Monday that it was still investigating the possible link between the AstraZeneca shots and the increased occurrence of blood clots.

Related Topics

Shortage Europe Twitter France Norway European Union Died Germany Iceland Italy United Kingdom Portugal Slovakia Slovenia Netherlands Denmark Sunday Media TV All From Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed awarded &#039;The 2021 DIHAD Int ..

3 hours ago

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

4 hours ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

4 hours ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

4 hours ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety ..

4 hours ago

White House Says Probe of New York Governor Miscon ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.