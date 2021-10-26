(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 9 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Nine shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Six attacks were recorded in the province of Idlib, one in Aleppo, one in Latakia and one in Hama," he said.

The Syrian side registered no shelling attacks, Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said efforts are continuing to stabilize the situation in the Daraa province.

Rear Adm. Kulit said that with the mediation of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides, 165 people have settled their status in the locality of Sheikh Miskeen and 92 pieces of weapons have been surrendered in the past 24 hours.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.