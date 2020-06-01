UPDATE - Top US Prosecutor Says FBI Will Go After Antifa 'Agitators' Blamed for Unrest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr blamed left-leaning anti-fascists for hijacking otherwise peaceful anti-racism rallies and promised they would be hunted down by the FBI.

"The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly," he said in a statement.

Barr said that the Justice Department was using a network of 56 regional FBI joint terrorism task forces to identify and arrest Antifa "instigators."

"Federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law," he said.

This comes after President Donald Trump said the US government would designate Antifa, a loosely affiliated group without national leadership, as a terrorist organization after repeatedly blaming "radical left" for stoking unrest over George Floyd's death.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has argued that Trump did not have legal authority for labeling Antifa as a terrorist group.

"Terrorism is an inherently political label, easily abused and misused. Let's be clear: There is no legal authority for designating a domestic group. Any such designation would raise significant due process and First Amendment concerns," it tweeted.