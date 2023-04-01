UPDATE - Tornadoes Leave Three Dead in Arkansas - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) At least three people died and dozens of others were hospitalized following tornadoes that hit the US state of Arkansas, ABC news reports.

One death was reported in North Little Rock, while two more deaths were reported in the city of Wynne, ABC said on Friday citing local authorities.

At least 50 hospitalizations were reported in the Pulaski County area, according to ABC.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a state of emergency due to the devastating tornadoes that reportedly left over 80,000 people without power in the state on Friday night.

The New York Times reported on Friday that a roof at a theater in Belvidere, Illinois, collapsed due to a storm, while people were inside the building. CBS said that at least one person died and nearly 30 others were injured as a result.

According to US media reports, in addition to Arkansas and Illinois, tornadoes also hit Tennessee, Wisconsin, Iowa and Mississippi.