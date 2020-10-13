UPDATE - Trump Has Tested Negative for COVID-19 'On Consecutive Days', Doctor Conley Says

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, White House Physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement.

"In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card," Conley said in a Monday statement to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Conley added that apart from this particular test, Trump has also undergone antigen tests and other procedures that all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication.

"This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC's guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team's assessment that the President is not infectious to others," the White House physician said.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Twitter on Monday commenting on the statement from Conley: "He's back! Negative and ready to go!"

On Saturday, Conley said that Trump was no longer shedding the coronavirus and was not a transmission risk to others.

Trump delivered a speech at the White House on Saturday in what became his first public appearance since he was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center on October 2, not long after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. Speaking from the White House balcony on Saturday, Trump told his supporters that he was "feeling great."

On Monday, Trump is expected to hold a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida.