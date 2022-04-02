US Actor Will Smith Resigns From Hollywood's Movie Academy Over Chris Rock Slap - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 04:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) American actor Will Smith resigned from the academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in light of his physical confrontation with comedian Chris Rock, the entertainment magazine Variety reported.
The report said on Friday that Smith decided to resign from the Academy as he faces a possible ban or suspension from the organization after he slapped Rock during the Oscars show on Sunday.