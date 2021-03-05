UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Adds Myanmar Defense, Home Affairs Ministries To Trade Blacklist - Federal Register

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:00 AM

US Adds Myanmar Defense, Home Affairs Ministries to Trade Blacklist - Federal Register

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The US Commerce Department has added the Myanmar Defense Ministry, Home Affairs Ministry and the conglomerate companies MEC and MEHL to its trade blacklist, a notice published in the Federal Register revealed.

"In this rule, BIS [Bureau of Industry and Security] is taking additional steps in response to the situation in Burma," the notice said on Thursday. "BIS is adding four entities, including specifically identified aliases, to the Entity List under the destination of Burma: the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), and Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL)."

Related Topics

Burma Myanmar Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

3 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

3 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

3 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

3 hours ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

3 hours ago

UAE aids battle against COVID-19 in Sudan with con ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.