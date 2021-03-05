US Adds Myanmar Defense, Home Affairs Ministries to Trade Blacklist - Federal Register

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The US Commerce Department has added the Myanmar Defense Ministry, Home Affairs Ministry and the conglomerate companies MEC and MEHL to its trade blacklist, a notice published in the Federal Register revealed.

"In this rule, BIS [Bureau of Industry and Security] is taking additional steps in response to the situation in Burma," the notice said on Thursday. "BIS is adding four entities, including specifically identified aliases, to the Entity List under the destination of Burma: the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), and Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL)."