UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Air Traffic Doubles From April To May, Remains 89% Below 2019 Level - Transport Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

US Air Traffic Doubles From April to May, Remains 89% Below 2019 Level - Transport Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) US airlines reported a tepid recovery in passenger loads in May, with twice the business of April, but traffic remained 89 percent lower than in May 2019, the Transportation Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"US airlines carried 89 percent fewer scheduled service passengers in May 2020 than in May 2019, according to data filed with the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) by 20 airlines that carry more than 90 percent of the passengers. Despite the large drop from May 2019, US airlines carried more than twice as many passengers in May 2020 than in April 2020," the release said.

Airline use began a precipitous drop as the novel coronavirus pandemic took hold in March, ending 29 consecutive months of year-over-year increases dating back to October 2017, the release said.

In May, the 20 leading US airlines carried 7.9 million passengers, down 89% from May 2019, of which 7.8 million flew to and from destinations in the United States and 182,000 flew on international flights, the release added.

The largest year-over-year decline ever recorded occurred in April, 96.1 percent from April 2019, according to the release.

Related Topics

Business Traffic United States March April May October 2017 2019 2020 From Loads Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

100% of Sharjah government employees to return to ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority uses Artificial Intelligenc ..

56 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

Business community demands tariff rationalization, ..

9 minutes ago

Libyan Sheikhs to Discuss Egypt's Role in Settleme ..

9 minutes ago

PHA to plant artificial forests

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.