US Airstrike Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader Abdul Hamid Al-Matar in Syria - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) The US military conducted an airstrike that killed senior al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar in northwest Syria, Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Maj.

John Rigsbee said in a press release.

"A US airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft," Rigsbee said on Friday.