UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Discuss Efforts To Accelerate Seizure Of Russian Oligarch Assets - Treasury

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 05:30 AM

US, Allies Discuss Efforts to Accelerate Seizure of Russian Oligarch Assets - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Officials from the US, the European Commission, and seven other states convened a meeting to discuss accelerating the seizure of oligarch assets over Russia's operation in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Deputy Attorney General Lisa O.

Monaco today convened the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) Task Force Deputies to accelerate oligarch asset forfeiture efforts in response to Russia's illegal war in Ukraine," the release said on Friday.

Participants from Australia, Canada, the European Commission, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, and the UK joined the talks, the release added.

The Treasury also said the United States remains committed to using all tools at its disposal to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable.

Related Topics

Australia Ukraine Russia Canada France Germany Monaco Italy United Kingdom Japan United States All From

Recent Stories

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since ..

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since 2020: Brent Down 21.2%, WTI Do ..

5 hours ago
 US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Uk ..

US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Ukraine Next Week - White House

5 hours ago
 Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fi ..

Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back

5 hours ago
 Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging F ..

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging Florida

5 hours ago
 G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

5 hours ago
 Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar powe ..

Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar power, potable water projects: Pri ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.