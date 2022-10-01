US, Allies Discuss Efforts to Accelerate Seizure of Russian Oligarch Assets - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Officials from the US, the European Commission, and seven other states convened a meeting to discuss accelerating the seizure of oligarch assets over Russia's operation in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo and Deputy Attorney General Lisa O.

Monaco today convened the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) Task Force Deputies to accelerate oligarch asset forfeiture efforts in response to Russia's illegal war in Ukraine," the release said on Friday.

Participants from Australia, Canada, the European Commission, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, and the UK joined the talks, the release added.

The Treasury also said the United States remains committed to using all tools at its disposal to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable.