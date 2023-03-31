US Ambassador to NATO Says Alliance United, Does Not Expect 'Cracks' to Form Soon

The NATO alliance is more united than ever and not expected to fracture in the coming months, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Friday

"Honestly, I don't think I've ever seen the alliance more united than I have today, and I'm confident that we won't see cracks in the alliance in the months ahead," Smith said during a press briefing.

The conflict in Ukraine has brought NATO together and enhanced partnerships between countries outside of the alliance as well, Smith said.

NATO will look back on 2022 and 2023 as a pivotal moment for the alliance in terms of renewed sense of purpose and a common sense of mission, Smith said.