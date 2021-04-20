US Ambassador to Russia Confirms He Will Travel to Washington for Consultations This Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan confirmed to RIA Novosti on Tuesday that he would travel to Washington for consultations this week, noting that he would return to Moscow before the potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

Sullivan said he would return to the US for consultations "this week.

"

"I believe it is important for me to speak directly with my new colleagues in the Biden administration in Washington about the current state of bilateral relations between the United States and Russia. Also, I have not seen my family in well over a year, and that is another important reason for me to return home for a visit. I will return to Moscow in the coming weeks before any meeting between Presidents Biden and Putin," Sullivan said.