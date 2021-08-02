US and UK accuse Taliban of 'massacring' civilians in Spin Boldak: embassies

The United States and Britain said Monday the Taliban may have committed "war crimes", accusing the insurgents of "massacring civilians" in the town of Spin Boldak on the border with Pakistan

"In Spin Boldak, Kandahar, the Taliban massacred dozens of civilians in revenge killings. These murders could constitute war crimes; they must be investigated and those Taliban fighters or commanders responsible held accountable," the embassies of Washington and London said in separate tweets.