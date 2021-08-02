UrduPoint.com

US And UK Accuse Taliban Of 'massacring' Civilians In Spin Boldak: Embassies

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:24 PM

US and UK accuse Taliban of 'massacring' civilians in Spin Boldak: embassies

The United States and Britain said Monday the Taliban may have committed "war crimes", accusing the insurgents of "massacring civilians" in the town of Spin Boldak on the border with Pakistan

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The United States and Britain said Monday the Taliban may have committed "war crimes", accusing the insurgents of "massacring civilians" in the town of Spin Boldak on the border with Pakistan.

"In Spin Boldak, Kandahar, the Taliban massacred dozens of civilians in revenge killings. These murders could constitute war crimes; they must be investigated and those Taliban fighters or commanders responsible held accountable," the embassies of Washington and London said in separate tweets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Washington Kandahar London United States May Border

Recent Stories

Top Indian, Chinese Army Commanders Discuss Furthe ..

Top Indian, Chinese Army Commanders Discuss Further Disengagement in Ladakh - Ne ..

3 minutes ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

3 minutes ago
 Netherlands Grants Permission to Hold One-Day Fest ..

Netherlands Grants Permission to Hold One-Day Festivals Starting August 14 - Rep ..

3 minutes ago
 Western Statements on Mercer Street Vessel Attack ..

Western Statements on Mercer Street Vessel Attack Groundless - Iranian Foreign M ..

3 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Diplomat - Rep ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Diplomat - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Senate body seeks plans for proper utilization of ..

Senate body seeks plans for proper utilization of PTV, Radio buildings

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.