WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States will provide another $275 million military aid package for Ukraine, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby announced on Friday.

"Today I'm proud to announce a new security package for Ukraine valued at $275 million, will soon be its way," Kirby said.