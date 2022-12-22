UrduPoint.com

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions For Government Protest Response - Treasury Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions for Government Protest Response - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The US Treasury Department on Wednesday announced new sanctions on five Iranian nationals and one entity, including Iran's chief prosecutor and individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), for the government's response to protests against the regime.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is targeting the Prosecutor General (Mohammad Montazeri) and key military and paramilitary officials in Iran, as well as a company manufacturing and providing Iran's Law Enforcement Forces with anti-riot equipment," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The sanctions target Montazeri for overseeing the prosecution of protestors, as well as leaders of military and paramilitary organizations involved in crackdowns on demonstrations, the statement said.

The sanctioned company, Imen Sanat Zaman Fara Company, manufactures equipment for law enforcement officials, including the government's Primary protest suppression force, the statement said.

The sanctions block targets' property and interests in the United States and restrict US persons from dealing with the targets. The sanctions come in a series of US government responses to the anti-government protests in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The Iranian government asserts that Amini died of a heart attack after being detained for "improperly" wearing a hijab, while demonstrators contend she died after being beaten by the so-called Morality Police.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Police Iran Company Died United States From Government

Recent Stories

US lawmakers race weather to reach government fund ..

US lawmakers race weather to reach government funding deal

31 minutes ago
 US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury ..

US Announces New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury Department

31 minutes ago
 WHO chief 'very concerned' about Covid situation i ..

WHO chief 'very concerned' about Covid situation in China

31 minutes ago
 Zelensky lands in Washington, secures new US milit ..

Zelensky lands in Washington, secures new US military aid

31 minutes ago
 Prime Minister grieved over renowned singer Bilqee ..

Prime Minister grieved over renowned singer Bilqees Khanum's demise

57 minutes ago
 Committee formed to settle circular debt for gas s ..

Committee formed to settle circular debt for gas sector companies

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.