US Approves Sale of 200 Javelin Missiles to Australia - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The US government has approved a sale of an additional 200 Javelin missiles to Australia for $46 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a press release.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of Javelin missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $46 million," the release said on Friday.

The DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Friday, the release noted.

"The government of Australia has requested to buy 200 Javelin FGM-148E missiles with US Government technical assistance and other related elements of logistics and program support," the release said.

The proposed sale would support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States, the release noted.

"The Australian Defense Force (ADF) is seeking to fill a short-term shortfall in its Javelin missile inventory in order to maintain the appropriate level of readiness. ... The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region," the release said.

The missiles would be provided from US Army stocks, the release added.