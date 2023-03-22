UrduPoint.com

US Aviation Authorities Issue Safety Advisory Amid Recent Rise In Near-Miss Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 08:40 PM

US Aviation Authorities Issue Safety Advisory Amid Recent Rise in Near-Miss Incidents

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday published an advisory urging airlines and pilots to review safety procedures regarding takeoff and landing amid a recent rise in high-profile, close-call incidents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday published an advisory urging airlines and pilots to review safety procedures regarding takeoff and landing amid a recent rise in high-profile, close-call incidents.

The advisory comes following an FAA Safety Summit last week, at which US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the recent uptick in high-profile close calls between aircraft was of particular concern.

"In recent months, a number of notable and high visibility events have occurred in the National Airspace System (NAS). While the overall numbers do not reflect an increase in incidents and occurrences, the potential severity of these events is concerning," the FAA advisory said.

There have been six serious runway incursions since January 2023, including a departing aircraft and landing aircraft coming within 100 feet of each other at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, the advisory said.

Airline staff, pilots and operators should review information about runway safety, reinforce adherence to published policies and procedures and encourage reporting on existing and emerging safety issues, the advisory added.

Related Topics

January Airport

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

15 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of Pakistan Army for country priceless: ..

Sacrifices of Pakistan Army for country priceless: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Te ..

8 minutes ago
 Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount incre ..

Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount increased upto Rs. 8500

8 minutes ago
 US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water ..

US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water Action Agenda - White House

5 minutes ago
 Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to ..

Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to NATO

5 minutes ago
 Abdul Wahab Soomro appointed as DG Hajj Jeddah

Abdul Wahab Soomro appointed as DG Hajj Jeddah

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.