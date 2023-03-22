US Aviation Authorities Issue Safety Advisory Amid Recent Rise in Near-Miss Incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday published an advisory urging airlines and pilots to review safety procedures regarding takeoff and landing amid a recent rise in high-profile, close-call incidents.

The advisory comes following an FAA Safety Summit last week, at which US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the recent uptick in high-profile close calls between aircraft was of particular concern.

"In recent months, a number of notable and high visibility events have occurred in the National Airspace System (NAS). While the overall numbers do not reflect an increase in incidents and occurrences, the potential severity of these events is concerning," the FAA advisory said.

There have been six serious runway incursions since January 2023, including a departing aircraft and landing aircraft coming within 100 feet of each other at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, the advisory said.

Airline staff, pilots and operators should review information about runway safety, reinforce adherence to published policies and procedures and encourage reporting on existing and emerging safety issues, the advisory added.