US Awards $14.6Mln Contract to Procure Patrol Boat Weapons for Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The United States is awarding a $14.6 million contract to Safe Boats International for the procurement of four Gun Weapon Systems for Mark VI patrol boats pledged to Ukraine, the Pentagon said in a contract update.

The Pentagon in June announced a drawdown of equipment for Ukraine that included 18 coastal and riverine patrol boats such as the Mark VI.

"Safe Boats International LLC, Bremerton, Washington, is awarded a $14,562,238 firm-fixed-price modification.

.. for the procurement and installation of four Gun Weapon Systems onto Mark VI boats with spares and training," the Pentagon said on Thursday. "Foreign Military Sales (Ukraine) funds... will be obligated."

The modification to the contract, which also includes construction, outfitting and training for Mark VI boats, brings its cumulative value up to $92,320,737, the Pentagon added.

The work will be performed in Tacoma, Washington and is expected to be completed by January 2025, according to the Pentagon.