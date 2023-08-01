US Awards $556Mln for Patriot Advance Capability-3 Production - Pentagon

Lockheed Martin has received a more than half a billion dollar US Army contract expansion for Patriot air defense systems advanced capability-3 (PAC-3) production, the Department of Defense announced in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Lockheed Martin has received a more than half a billion dollar US Army contract expansion for Patriot air defense systems advanced capability-3 (PAC-3) production, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation (of) Grand Prairie, Texas was awarded a $556,114,935 modification...

contract for Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target (PATRIOT) Advanced Capability-3 production," the release said on Monday.

The Pentagon said funding for the contract will be pulled from fiscal 2023 missile procurement, Army and Foreign Military Sales related to Bahrain, Kuwait, Poland, Qatar, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, and United Arab Emirates.

Work on the order will be performed at many locations across the United States with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2032, the Defense Department said.