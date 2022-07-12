US Believes OPEC Could Increase Oil Supply, Biden to Raise Issue Soon - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The United States believes that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) could take further steps to increase the global oil supply and President Joe Biden will raise the issue during his visit to the middle East in the coming days, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"We do believe there is a capacity for further steps that could be taken and we will see how that unfolds as we go for a specific figure," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Biden is expected to raise this issue during his meetings with Mideast counterparts during his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, Sullivan added.