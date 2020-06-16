US Believes Russia Citizen Kaznacheev, Arrested in Berlin, Helped Launder $310Mln - Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US authorities believe that Russian citizen Denis Kaznacheev, who was arrested in Berlin at US request, could help launder at least $310 million in the darknet and receive $3.1-$15.5 million for services, Kaznacheev's lawyer Jonathan Burmeister told Sputnik.

The lawyer said that he had recently received an arrest warrant for Kaznacheev, which contains some details of the case.

"We are talking about money laundering in the last ten years, about accounts created in Russia and other places on darknet sites that offered money laundering services under the name of Kaznacheev. He did not do this, of course, someone used his passport photo to open account," Burmeister said.

He also admits that Kaznacheev could have been deceived.

"Ten years ago, he helped a friend with an account that he eventually sold. My client did not know anything. He had never been in the darknet in his life. Obviously, someone used his name," the lawyer said.

According to Burmeister, the document claims that $310 million had been legalized on the darknet under the name of Kaznacheyev, but this sum could be even bigger.

"They say that this business is even larger, but one part is $310 million. They claim that this person took 1-5 percent for services and received $3.1-$15.5 million. These are specific figures, which are in the arrest warrant, but they believe that the case is much larger," he added.

A native of Kemerovo Region's Tashtagol, Kaznacheev was detained by the Berlin police on May 29. He is suspected by the US authorities of cyberfraud and money laundering. His colleagues and acquaintances, who began a public campaign in his support, told sputnik that they were convinced of his innocence, in particular, his music manager indicated that Kaznacheev lived quite modestly and sometimes had to borrow money to pay rent. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow considered Kaznacheev's extradition to the United States unacceptable and will definitely attempt to prevent this.