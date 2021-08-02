US Calls for Taliban to Be Held Accountable for 'War Crimes' in Kandahar- Embassy in Kabul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The United States is calling for the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) to be held accountable for war crimes in Kandahar, the US embassy in Kabul said on Monday.

"In Spin Boldak, Kandahar, the Taliban massacred dozens of civilians in revenge killings.

These murders could constitute war crimes; they must be investigated and those Taliban fighters or commanders responsible held accountable... The Taliban's leadership must be held responsible for the crimes of their fighters. If you cannot control your fighters now, you have no business in governance later," the US embassy said via Twitter.