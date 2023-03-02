UrduPoint.com

US 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Somalia's Progress In Fighting Al-Shabab - Africa Command

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 08:53 PM

US 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Somalia's Progress in Fighting Al-Shabab - Africa Command

US Africa Command (AFRICOM) chief Gen. Michael Langley on Thursday expressed cautious optimism about Somalia's progress in countering al-Shabab militants (linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist group, banned in Russia)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US Africa Command (AFRICOM) chief Gen. Michael Langley on Thursday expressed cautious optimism about Somalia's progress in countering al-Shabab militants (linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist group, banned in Russia).

"I am very cautiously optimistic on how they are progressing in their campaign," Langley told reporters during a virtual press briefing.

He commended Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for his whole-of-government approach to fighting extremists and addressing famine, climate change and other stabilization goals.

"We are supporting the Federal government of Somalia in their ongoing campaign to disrupt terrorist operations in Somalia. We are helping him address his complex security strategy by building capacity and also capability within Somalia national army," Langley said.

The AFRICOM chief also confirmed that the US had delivered a military aid package to Somalia earlier this week. It primarily includes small caliber weapons and ammunition, Langley noted.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Terrorist Militants Army Russia Progress Government

Recent Stories

Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begin ..

Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begins in Abu Dhabi

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investme ..

Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investment:oard of Investment (BoI) Ad ..

16 minutes ago
 EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria ..

EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria After Electoral Results Annou ..

10 minutes ago
 China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade ..

China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade Restrictions - Commerce Minis ..

10 minutes ago
 Moscow Longevity project that marks its fifth anni ..

Moscow Longevity project that marks its fifth anniversary this year

10 minutes ago
 Court discharges Amjad Shoaib from FIR

Court discharges Amjad Shoaib from FIR

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.