WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US Africa Command (AFRICOM) chief Gen. Michael Langley on Thursday expressed cautious optimism about Somalia's progress in countering al-Shabab militants (linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist group, banned in Russia).

"I am very cautiously optimistic on how they are progressing in their campaign," Langley told reporters during a virtual press briefing.

He commended Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for his whole-of-government approach to fighting extremists and addressing famine, climate change and other stabilization goals.

"We are supporting the Federal government of Somalia in their ongoing campaign to disrupt terrorist operations in Somalia. We are helping him address his complex security strategy by building capacity and also capability within Somalia national army," Langley said.

The AFRICOM chief also confirmed that the US had delivered a military aid package to Somalia earlier this week. It primarily includes small caliber weapons and ammunition, Langley noted.