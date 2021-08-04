US Charges 9 in Gun Trafficking Scheme That Supplied New York City - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nine defendants face charges in a gun-running network that purchased firearms in the US state of Georgia and sold the weapons in New York City, the Justice Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Nine defendants face charges in a gun-running network that purchased firearms in the US state of Georgia and sold the weapons in New York City, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"The individuals named in the indictment are alleged to have participated in a trafficking scheme which flooded our New York City Streets with illegal firearms," the Justice Department Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Special Agent John DeVito said in a press release.

Three of the defendants were arrested earlier on Wednesday, three were previously charged and the remaining three remain at large, the release said.

The group included a straw purchaser who bought at least 87 firearms from at least six Federal firearms licensees in Georgia, the release added.

Most of the guns were transported by bus, to New York City for resale, often to the "Blixky Gang" of aspiring rap musicians. Some of the guns later appeared in music videos showing gang members brandishing firearms and displaying stacks of cash, according to the release.