US Concerned Afghanistan Violence Will Result in Civil War - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The United States is concerned that the violence perpetrated by the Taliban opposition movement (banned in Russia) will result in a civil war in Afghanistan, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"They [the Taliban] have said that they see the utility of a negotiated solution, they are engaged in Doha," Price said. "If they seek to contravene what they have said, then there will be an international riot, they won't have the support of their people, they won't have the support of the international community, and the concern on the part of all of us... is that the results will be civil war."