UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Concerned Over Iran Plans To Stop Implementing Additional Protocol - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 02:30 AM

US Concerned Over Iran Plans to Stop Implementing Additional Protocol - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The United States is concerned about Iran's stated intention to stop implementation the voluntary Additional Protocol outlined in the 2015 nucleer agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) this week, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday that it will stop the implementation of the voluntary measures regarding inspections as stated in the nuclear agreement.

"We are, of course, concerned to hear that Iran intends to cease implementation of the additional protocol measures this week," Price told reporters on Monday.

Price lauded the IAEA for its continued engagement with Iran, adding that the United States supports IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's efforts on this issue. Grossi visited Tehran over the weekend to discuss Iran's decision to limit IAEA inspections of its nuclear sites. Iran had threatened to suspend all inspections by February 23 if the US sanctions were not lifted by Monday.

Iran and the IAEA were ultimately able to strike a temporary deal, according to which Tehran will continue to fully implement the Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA past February 23, although in a limited capacity

Following the meetings, Russia called on all parties to the JCPOA as well as the United States to act immediately in order to save the nuclear agreement.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Monday that some room for a revival of the full functionality of the nuclear agreement.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the agreement's adoption. In 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA and re-imposed sanctions against Iran, prompting Tehran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. At the start of January, Iran's atomic energy organization announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium at 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear Threatened France European Union Germany Tehran Price United Kingdom United States January February December Sunday 2015 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

34 minutes ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

49 minutes ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

2 hours ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

2 hours ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.