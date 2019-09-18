US Condemns Taliban Attacks Against Afghan People, Infrastructure - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The United States condemns the recent Taliban attacks against the Afghan people and infrastructure - acts that serve only to harm the future of the country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

"Through these attacks, the Taliban demonstrate blatant disregard for the people and institutions of Afghanistan," Pompeo said in a press release on Tuesday. "For Afghans to truly reconcile, the Taliban must begin to demonstrate a genuine commitment to peace rather than continue the violence and destruction that causes such inordinate harm to the Afghan people and the future of their country."

Pompeo noted that the Taliban claimed responsibility for the recent attacks in Kabul and Charikar, where bomb blasts killed more than 20 people in each incident.

Pompeo also said the Taliban are taking out power transmission lines used to carry electricity to hospitals, schools and homes in areas throughout Afghanistan.

Since early September, the Taliban have conducted a number of deadly terrorist attacks in Afghanistan amid promises to disrupt the presidential vote, scheduled for September 28. Due to the Taliban's threats to target election rallies, some candidates have suspended their campaigns.

The escalation in violence has damaged the US-Taliban peace talks, which aimed for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for Taliban's commitment to cut ties with terrorist organizations and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists.

The Afghan authorities have launched special operations to eliminate security threats in the areas where polling stations will be located.