US Convicted Felon Faces Charges For Trying to Bring Handgun on Plane - Transport Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) A man caught attempting to board a plane with a loaded firearm in his carry-on bag made his initial appearance in court to face two counts, including possession of a gun by a convicted felon, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said on Wednesday.

"Desmond Herring, 48, is charged by complaint with one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft and one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He appeared by video conference this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer in Newark Federal court and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond, with home confinement and GPS monitoring," TSA said in a press release.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Herring submitted a carry-on bag for inspection at Newark Liberty International Airport in the state of New Jersey.

During the x-ray screening, a TSA screener a suspected firearm and contacted police, the release said.

Upon seeing that his bag had attracted additional attention, Herring left the security checkpoint area without his bag and walked to a departure gate for his flight to Atlanta, Georgia, the release also said.

The bag contained a 9-millimeter handgun, 10 rounds ammunition loaded into a magazine, and three boxes of ammunition that each contained 50 rounds of ammunition, the release added.

Herring was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2010 federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Both charges in the complaint carry a maximum penalty of ten years in prison, according to the release.