US Democrats Call For Sanctions On Russia Over Alleged Election Interference - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

US Democrats Call for Sanctions on Russia Over Alleged Election Interference - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) US Senators Chuck Schumer and Sherrod Brown are urging the Trump administration to impose sanctions on Russia following reports alleging that the country is meddling in the 2020 presidential election, a letter published on Monday showed.

"We urge you to immediately and forcefully impose sanctions on the government of the Russian Federation, any Russian actors determined to be responsible for such interference, and those acting on their behalf or providing material or financial support for these election interference efforts," the senators wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Russia has repeatedly refuted accusations of meddling in US elections, calling the allegations baseless.

