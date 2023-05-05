US Department of Energy Now in Charge of Work on Military Biology - Moscow

The US Department of Energy has become the main organizer of work in the field of military biology in different regions around the world, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The US Department of Energy has become the main organizer of work in the field of military biology in different regions around the world, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"I would like to note the close cooperation between the Department of Energy and the US Department of Defense. Thus, the Pacific Laboratory of the Department of Energy is headed by Stephen Ashby, who also holds the position of vice president of Battelle, the Pentagon's main contractor," Kirillov told a briefing.

The Ukrainian Science and Technology Center acted as an intermediary between the US Department of Energy and Ukrainian research organizations, the military official added. According to Kirillov, the organization of the research activities of this department in Ukraine is handled by the energy attache of the US Embassy, Shawn Anderson.

"Thus, along with the Pentagon, the Department of Energy is a key organizer and customer of military biological research in Ukraine and other regions of the world," Kirillov said.

The Russian military official also said that the US Department of Energy is able to finance military biological programs without approval of the Congress.

"The non-transparent nature of the activities of the Department of Energy is emphasized by the fact that it enjoys the exclusive right not to return to the US Treasury the funds that have not been spent for the financial year and direct them to future expenses not declared in the budget. This fact is confirmed by the report of the US Accounts Chamber dated July 25, 2022. This approach does not require additional requests to the US Congress and allows you to freely finance US military biological programs," Kirillov said.