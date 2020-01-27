UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Deploys 2 New Triton Drones With Extended Range In Western Pacific - Navy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:41 PM

US Deploys 2 New Triton Drones With Extended Range in Western Pacific - Navy

The first deployment of MQ-4C Triton Drones to the US territory of Guam will provide continuous maritime surveillance over a vast portion of the ocean and coastal regions in the Western Pacific, the Navy said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The first deployment of MQ-4C Triton Drones to the US territory of Guam will provide continuous maritime surveillance over a vast portion of the ocean and coastal regions in the Western Pacific, the Navy said in a press release on Friday.

"The fielding of the Navy's premier unmanned aircraft system and its additive, persistent, multi-sensor data collection and real-time dissemination capability will revolutionize the way maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance is performed," Navy Capt.

Dan Mackin said in the release.

The Navy noted that the two Triton drones arrived at Guam's Andersen Air Force Base over the weekend.

Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 will operate and maintain the two drones as part of an early operational capability by operating a high-altitude, long-endurance system in the maritime domain, the Navy said.

The Triton can fly over 24 hours at a time, at altitudes higher than ten miles, with an operational range of 8,200 nautical miles, according to manufacturer Northrop Grumman.

Recent Stories

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Guillaume of Lux ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers of Zayed Cha ..

31 minutes ago

Minister lauds overwhelming performance of Pak cri ..

4 minutes ago

Book about India's False Operation to be launched ..

4 minutes ago

Security plan reviewed for Tablighi Jamaat congreg ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.