US Deploys 2 New Triton Drones With Extended Range in Western Pacific - Navy

(@imziishan)

The first deployment of MQ-4C Triton Drones to the US territory of Guam will provide continuous maritime surveillance over a vast portion of the ocean and coastal regions in the Western Pacific, the Navy said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The first deployment of MQ-4C Triton Drones to the US territory of Guam will provide continuous maritime surveillance over a vast portion of the ocean and coastal regions in the Western Pacific, the Navy said in a press release on Friday.

"The fielding of the Navy's premier unmanned aircraft system and its additive, persistent, multi-sensor data collection and real-time dissemination capability will revolutionize the way maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance is performed," Navy Capt.

Dan Mackin said in the release.

The Navy noted that the two Triton drones arrived at Guam's Andersen Air Force Base over the weekend.

Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 will operate and maintain the two drones as part of an early operational capability by operating a high-altitude, long-endurance system in the maritime domain, the Navy said.

The Triton can fly over 24 hours at a time, at altitudes higher than ten miles, with an operational range of 8,200 nautical miles, according to manufacturer Northrop Grumman.