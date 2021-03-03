UrduPoint.com
US Designates Mexican National As Drug Trafficker Under 'Kingpin' Act - Treasury Dept.

US Designates Mexican National as Drug Trafficker Under 'Kingpin' Act - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The US government has designated Mexican national Juan Manuel Abouzaid El Bayeh, also known as Abouzaid El Bayeh, as a narcotics trafficker under the Kingpin Designation Act, the Department of the Treasury announced in a news release on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Mexican national Juan Manuel Abouzaid El Bayeh as a Specially Designated Narcotics Trafficker pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act," the release said.

El Bayeh was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, knowing and intending that it will be imported into the United States. The indictment alleges that his activities began around 2012.

El Bayeh, who remains a fugitive from the charges, the Treasury Department said.

"OFAC designated El Bayeh for his high-level role in facilitating drug shipments and money laundering for the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), a violent Mexican drug trafficking organization that is responsible for trafficking a significant proportion of the fentanyl and other deadly drugs that enter the United States," the release said.

El Bayeh was designated today for materially assisting in, providing financial or technological support for or to, or providing goods or services in support of the international narcotics trafficking activities of CJNG, the release added.

