US Designates Nigerien National As Global Terrorist For Leading IS Role - Blinken

Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:22 PM

The United States has designated Niger's national Ousmane Illiassou Djibo for his leading role in the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group operating in the Greater Sahara, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a statement on Monday

"Today, the United States is designating Ousmane Illiassou Djibo - also known as Petit Chapori - as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under section 1(a)(ii)(B) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224," Blinken said. "Ousmane Illiassou Djibo, a native Nigerien, is an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in the Greater Sahara (ISIS-GS) leader operating in the Menaka Region of Mali. Djibo is a close collaborator and key lieutenant of ISIS-GS leader, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi.

Blinken explained that Djibo was engaged in directing subordinate group members to develop a network to kidnap or attack westerners in Niger and surrounding areas.

"Djibo has also taken part in numerous assaults on local forces," the Secretary added. "He led ISIS-GS fighters in the July 1, 2019 attack on the Nigerien Armed Forces (FAN) base in Inates, Tillaberi Region, Niger, and also provided the order for ISIS-GS fighters to take six Nigerien soldiers hostage during an ambush on Nigerien soldiers near Tongo Tongo on May 14, 2019."

In May 2018, The United States designated the IS in Greater Sahara as a foreign terrorist organization.

