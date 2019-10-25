UrduPoint.com
US Diplomat To Speak On Trump Missile Defense Policy In Dresden - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 02:40 AM

US Diplomat to Speak on Trump Missile Defense Policy in Dresden - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) A US arms control diplomat will speak on the Trump administration's missile defense policies at a conference next week in the German city of Dresden, which was destroyed by Allied bombing in 1945, the Department of State said in a media note.

"Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance (AVC) Deputy Assistant Secretary for Defense Policy, Emerging Threats, and Outreach Thomas DiNanno will travel to Germany on October 29 to deliver an address on US missile defense policy at the Multinational Conference on Missile Defense in Dresden," the note said on Thursday.

Over the past decade, NATO's plans for a US missile defense shield in Europe have been one of the most divisive issues between Russia and NATO.

NATO officials have continued to assure that the missile defense network is not aimed at Russia, but rather at ballistic missiles fired from outside Europe. However, Moscow disagrees, arguing that the shield will topple the balance between the nuclear powers and set off a new arms race in Europe.

