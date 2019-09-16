US Diplomat Visits Europe For Arms Control, Space, Chemical Weapons Talks - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance (AVC) Thomas DiNanno departed Washington on Monday for talks in three European nations for talks on arms control and security in outer space, the State Department announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance (AVC) Thomas DiNanno departed Washington on Monday for talks in three European nations for talks on arms control and security in outer space, the State Department announced on Monday.

"DiNanno is traveling to Belgium, Norway, and The Netherlands from September 16 to 20, for meetings and events focused on arms control, outer space security, and chemical weapons," the release said.

The AVC Bureau's core mission within the State Department is to negotiate and implement arms control agreements, according to the department's website.