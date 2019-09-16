UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diplomat Visits Europe For Arms Control, Space, Chemical Weapons Talks - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:47 PM

US Diplomat Visits Europe For Arms Control, Space, Chemical Weapons Talks - State Dept.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance (AVC) Thomas DiNanno departed Washington on Monday for talks in three European nations for talks on arms control and security in outer space, the State Department announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance (AVC) Thomas DiNanno departed Washington on Monday for talks in three European nations for talks on arms control and security in outer space, the State Department announced on Monday.

"DiNanno is traveling to Belgium, Norway, and The Netherlands from September 16 to 20, for meetings and events focused on arms control, outer space security, and chemical weapons," the release said.

The AVC Bureau's core mission within the State Department is to negotiate and implement arms control agreements, according to the department's website.

Related Topics

Washington Norway Belgium Netherlands September From

Recent Stories

Agreement to upgrade ML-1 to be signed next month: ..

3 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa firmly in control

17 minutes ago

Kashmir not a political matter rather issue of Pak ..

3 minutes ago

9,860 vehicles fined over wrong parking this year

3 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari summons senior party leader ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Syria at Ankar ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.