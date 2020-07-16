UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Direct Investment In Russia Totaled $92Bln In Past Decades - Report

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

US Direct Investment in Russia Totaled $92Bln in Past Decades - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) US business operating in Russia has contributed almost $92 billion in direct foreign investment over at least 30 years, an annual report published Thursday has showed.

The 5th report was put out by the American Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the EY consultancy. It is based primarily on a survey conducted from March-April among 75 US firms, over a half of which have been present in Russia since the early 1990s or before.

"The total direct investments of US companies over the entire period of their operations in Russia amount to $91.86 billion. This is an estimate based on the data of the 75 companies taking part in the current survey, public information and the data of companies surveyed in the previous four years," the report reads.

Researchers noted that official figures were much lower due to the fact that US business invested in Russia through other countries and reinvested its proceeds from Russian operations, mostly to expand production and infrastructure needed by business.

Over a third of investments made over the whole period went into the energy and natural resources sector, although their share dropped to 5 percent in 2019. This year, survey participants said they would invest a combined $1.8 billion in Russia, 43 percent of it in the chemical industry and only 4 percent in energy and natural resources due to a steep decline in commodity prices.

Related Topics

Business Russia Chamber 2019 Commerce From Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

1 hour ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

3 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

4 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

4 hours ago

American Stevens gets 18-month ban over 'whereabou ..

1 hour ago

England to host Wales in Wembley friendly

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.