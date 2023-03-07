US, EC, Diamond Industry Leaders Discuss Disrupting Russian Revenue Stream - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Top US and European Commission officials met with diamond industry leaders to discuss ways to cut-off billions in revenue to Russia, the State Department said in a press release.

"Russia continues to earn billions of Dollars from the diamond trade, and the discussion centered on the most effective and impactful ways to disrupt that revenue stream," the release said on Tuesday.

In the talks were US Ambassador James O'Brien, EC Chief Trade Enforcement Officer Denis Redonnet, and leading diamond retailers, manufacturers, laboratories, and industry trade associations, the release added.