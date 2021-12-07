UrduPoint.com

US Embassy Says Aware Of Arrest Of US Citizen In Russia

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 08:55 PM

US Embassy Says Aware of Arrest of US Citizen in Russia

The US embassy in Moscow is informed about the arrest of an American citizen in Russia but cannot comment on the matter, spokesman Jason Rebholz told RIA Novosti on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The US embassy in Moscow is informed about the arrest of an American citizen in Russia but cannot comment on the matter, spokesman Jason Rebholz told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

"We are aware of reports of the arrest of an American citizen.

For privacy reasons, we cannot comment on this specific case," he said.

Earlier in the day, US citizen Mark Vogel was reported to have been arrested in Moscow for alleged drug smuggling. The American worked as a teacher in one of the capital's elite schools.

