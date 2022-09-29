US Engaged With Allies on Russian Nuclear Threat, Maintains Own Options - Defense Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The United States is engaged with allies on the purported nuclear threat posed by Russia but maintains its own options to respond to any particular scenario, a senior US defense official said on Wednesday.

"We're not going to get into the specifics of what those specific responses would be. In terms of allies, we are very much in close consultation with our allies on all matters related to Ukraine, also certainly on all aspects of the Russian threat. But, of course, the United States also has its own prerogative to employ US options," the defense official said when asked about the US's engagement with partners amid nuclear rhetoric.