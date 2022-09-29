UrduPoint.com

US Engaged With Allies On Russian Nuclear Threat, Maintains Own Options - Defense Official

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Engaged With Allies on Russian Nuclear Threat, Maintains Own Options - Defense Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The United States is engaged with allies on the purported nuclear threat posed by Russia but maintains its own options to respond to any particular scenario, a senior US defense official said on Wednesday.

"We're not going to get into the specifics of what those specific responses would be. In terms of allies, we are very much in close consultation with our allies on all matters related to Ukraine, also certainly on all aspects of the Russian threat. But, of course, the United States also has its own prerogative to employ US options," the defense official said when asked about the US's engagement with partners amid nuclear rhetoric.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear United States All

Recent Stories

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

39 minutes ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

39 minutes ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

39 minutes ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

55 minutes ago
 Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian R ..

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.