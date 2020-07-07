UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Fails To Affect Berlin's Position On Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - German Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:19 PM

US Fails to Affect Berlin's Position on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - German Ambassador

Neither sanctions nor any other US activities are able to change the German government's position that the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be completed, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Neither sanctions nor any other US activities are able to change the German government's position that the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be completed, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr has said.

In early June, US senators introduced a bipartisan bill that would tighten sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to potentially hit numerous European companies, banks and governmental organizations that work with the project. According to media reports, Germany is putting together a set of countermeasures to mobilize a coordinated EU-wide response.

"As for Nord Stream 2, neither ideas or concrete actions by the United States change the position of the German government regarding the gas pipeline ... I am optimistic: even if there is a delay, the Nord Stream 2 will be completed," the ambassador said in a video address, marking the start of the German Presidency of the European Council, published by on the embassy website on Tuesday.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims at laying a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

On December 20, US President Donald Trump signed the 2020 defense budget, which included sanctions against the project, forcing Allseas, a Swiss company responsible for laying down the pipes, to withdraw from the project with just 100 miles left to lay.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Budget German Company Trump Germany Nord United States Sweden Finland Denmark June December Gas 2020 Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE, US discuss security cooperation

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes judges in Dubai Court ..

6 minutes ago

Met Office forecast more rain in Karachi tonight

42 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

1 hour ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

2 hours ago

PTI believes in honesty, hard work: Farrukh Habib ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.