UrduPoint.com

US Federal Jury Indicts Contractor For Bribing Broadcast Board Official - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:33 AM

US Federal Jury Indicts Contractor for Bribing Broadcast Board Official - Justice Dept.

A federal grand jury in the state of Virginia has indicted a former US government contractor on a charge of bribing an official for a national broadcasting oversight body, the Justice Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) A Federal grand jury in the state of Virginia has indicted a former US government contractor on a charge of bribing an official for a national broadcasting oversight body, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia returned an indictment charging a North Carolina man with engaging in a bribery and fraud scheme with a former contracting officer for the Broadcasting board of Governors (BBG) (now known as the US Agency for Global Media)," the Justice Department said in a press release.

According to court documents, between late 2014 and late 2016 William Snow, 70, of Jamestown, who worked for a government contracting firm, allegedly agreed to hire and pay a contracting officer's relative more than $68,000 for a job involving minimal work, the release said.

In exchange, the BBG contracting officer took official actions that benefited Snow, the contracting firm, and another executive, Rita Starliper, who previously pleaded guilty for her involvement in the scheme, the release added.

Related Topics

Snow Exchange Job Man Virginia Jamestown 2016 Media Government Court

Recent Stories

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers conclude ..

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisi ..

22 minutes ago
 Premier League to play on during Covid chaos

Premier League to play on during Covid chaos

4 minutes ago
 PTI to improve performance to win next phases of L ..

PTI to improve performance to win next phases of LB elections with thumping majo ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Reports of Civilian Death ..

Russian Ambassador Says Reports of Civilian Death Toll From US Airstrikes 'Terri ..

4 minutes ago
 CAF chief visits Cameroon, says Cup of Nations wil ..

CAF chief visits Cameroon, says Cup of Nations will be success

4 minutes ago
 Moderna confident that booster works against Omicr ..

Moderna confident that booster works against Omicron

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.