US Federal Jury Indicts Contractor for Bribing Broadcast Board Official - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) A Federal grand jury in the state of Virginia has indicted a former US government contractor on a charge of bribing an official for a national broadcasting oversight body, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia returned an indictment charging a North Carolina man with engaging in a bribery and fraud scheme with a former contracting officer for the Broadcasting board of Governors (BBG) (now known as the US Agency for Global Media)," the Justice Department said in a press release.

According to court documents, between late 2014 and late 2016 William Snow, 70, of Jamestown, who worked for a government contracting firm, allegedly agreed to hire and pay a contracting officer's relative more than $68,000 for a job involving minimal work, the release said.

In exchange, the BBG contracting officer took official actions that benefited Snow, the contracting firm, and another executive, Rita Starliper, who previously pleaded guilty for her involvement in the scheme, the release added.