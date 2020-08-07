UrduPoint.com
US Gains 1.8 Mln Jobs In July, Slowing From 4.8 Mln Gain In June - Labor Dept

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, slowing from June's 4.8-million jobs gain, as a new wave of coronavirus infections hampered the labor market recovery from the pandemic, the Labor Department said in its monthly jobs report on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 1.8 million in July, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.

2 percent," the department said in a news release, comparing it to the June unemployment rate of 11.1 percent.

The economy lost more than 21 million jobs for all of March and April, at the height of lockdowns forced by the COVID-19. It posted a surprising addition of 7.3 million jobs between May and June as businesses began to reopen, although a recent resurgence in coronavirus cases seems to have slowed the recovery.

