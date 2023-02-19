US' Harris to Return From Germany on C-17 Military Transport Plane - Reports

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) US Vice President Kamala Harris will return from the Munich Security Conference held in Germany on board the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft instead of a passenger plane assigned to her, a journalist from Harris' pool said on Saturday.

"The @VP's blue-and-white plane is broken down. Kamala Harris will be flying back to the US from Germany on the C-17 support plane," Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted.

The pool have not received any explanations from the White House yet.

