US Has Not Seen Massive Cyber Attacks From Russia Over Ukraine Involvement - Congressman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 09:39 PM

The United States has not seen the sort of large-scale cyber attacks from Russia that were anticipated given Washington's involvement with Ukraine, Rep. Jim Langevin, co-founder of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus, said on Wednesday

"What we haven't seen is the massive cyberattacks that perhaps we had expected, or the blowback here against the United States that could have happened, because of our involvement in and support of Ukraine," Langevin said during an interview on cybersecurity. "But we can't let our guard down, we know that cyber is still a significant threat, both to businesses, to our economy and to our national security."

The US is trying to walk a fine line between supporting Ukraine and avoiding a war with Russia, Langevin added.

A cyber attack that results in loss of life or disruption of critical national functions could trigger an Article 5 response by the NATO alliance, Langevin said.

Langevin named Russia, China, Iran and North Korea as the top cyber actors of concern.

The biggest economic threat from cyber has been identified as China, Langevin said. China uses cyber for espionage and theft of intellectual property, according to Langevin.

The Biden administration is working with state and local partners to ensure that systems and equipment are secure for upcoming elections, Langevin also said. The US is currently monitoring for malign actors seeking to interfere in elections, Langevin said.

