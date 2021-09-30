US Homeland Security Chief, Haitian Envoy Discuss Treatment of Migrants in Texas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday he met with Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond to discuss the mistreatment of Haitian migrants on the Texas-Mexico border.

"I appreciated the opportunity to speak directly with Ambassador Edmond about our shared commitment to ensuring that Haitian migrants are treated with dignity and respect," Mayorkas said. "I look forward to continuing to work with the government of Haiti and other partners throughout the hemisphere as we work toward safe, orderly, and humane management of migration in the region."

Some 15,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, arrived in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month prompting Texas to declare a state of emergency and deploy additional state police officers and National Guard troops to stem the surge. Images shared on social media of Border Patrol agents corralling the migrants prompted widespread criticism.

Mayorkas added that the Biden administration is currently in talks with officials in Brazil and Chile to determine which Haitian migrants had legal status in those countries and can be deported there, given that many of them came from third countries in the Americas and not directly from Haiti.

On Friday, Mayorkas said the United States to date conducted 17 flights to Haiti to transport about 2,000 individuals who tried to cross the southern border of the United States.

Mayorkas said an investigation is ongoing into allegations Haitian migrants were mistreated in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month.

Haiti's misfortunes continue to mount, including the devastating earthquake in August, which killed over 2,000 people; rampant gang violence and a political crisis following the assassination of previous President Jovenel Moise on July 7, exacerbated by the postponement of the general election and the constitutional referendum in the country.