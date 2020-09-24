US Homeland Security Dept. Proposes Limiting Foreign Journalist Visas to 240 Days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Thursday that it has proposed to limit the duration of visas issued to foreign journalists to 240 days with an opportunity to obtain a maximum extension of 240 days.

"This effort would create a fixed time period of admission for certain aliens, consistent with most other temporary visa classifications, while still allowing these aliens an opportunity to legally extend their stay or re-apply for admission where appropriate," Ken Cuccinelli, a senior DHS official performing the duties of Deputy Homeland Security Secretary, said in the statement.

At present, foreign journalists can stay in the United States as long as they continue to perform their duties in compliance with the terms of admission, the statement said.

The DHS is also proposing putting limits on visas for foreign students in the United States ranging from two to four years, the statement added.