US House Recommends Citing Ex-Trump Staff With Contempt Over Jan. 6 Probe Non-Cooperation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The House of Representatives voted to recommend contempt of Congress citations against the former advisors to ex-President Donald Trump for not cooperating with the Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, events at the US Capitol.

The House voted 221-200 to recommend citing former Trump trade and manufacturing policy chief Peter Navarro and Deputy Chief of Staff Daniel Scavino with criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Select Committee.

The panel unanimously voted to advance the contempt citations against Navarro and Scavino in March. The Select Committee also previously approved contempt referrals for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clarke, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon.

A failure by the House to cite Navarro and Scavino for criminal contempt would weaken oversight authority and undermine the committee's investigation, the Select Committee said via Twitter on Wednesday.

The panel has interviewed several hundred people and requested White House records from the National Archives as part of its probe into the group of Trump supporters who entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results.