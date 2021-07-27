UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Republican Leader Calls Probe Of Capitol Riot 'Sham' Ahead Of First Hearing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

US House Republican Leader Calls Probe of Capitol Riot 'Sham' Ahead of First Hearing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republican members of Congress criticized the special committee probing the January 6 Capitol riot as a "sham" ahead of its first hearing on Tuesday.

McCarthy was speaking ahead of the first hearing of the House select committee formed to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Last week, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republican candidates who McCarthy had chosen to serve on the special committee, both strong supporters of former President Donald Trump. In response to the move, McCarthy accused Pelosi of abusing her power and pulled the rest of the committee's Republican members off the panel.

"What you won't hear from Pelosi's sham committee: Why was the Capitol left so vulnerable that day? Why wasn't the National Guard here? Why didn't we have a better security posture? What changes are needed to make sure it never happens again?" McCarthy said.

He added that the Republicans wanted to participate in the commission hearing.

"[There are] Republicans who are able to be in the committee, who have jurisdiction, have the knowledge and the ability to ask the tough questions and get the right answers," McCarthy said.

On January 6, supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory. At least five people, including a female air force veteran, were killed in the riot, and more than 500 people have been charged over their participation in the incident.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Attack Minority Trump Nancy Capitol Hill January Congress From

Recent Stories

OIC Hopes for Tunisia to Overcome Current Stage in ..

18 minutes ago

63,309 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20 minutes ago

Sale of animals worth Rs. 55 Million reported thro ..

30 minutes ago

Khalifa University’s lab uses remote sensing obs ..

35 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 194.8 million, d ..

1 hour ago

Holiday declared in PP-38 Sialkot for by-polls on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.