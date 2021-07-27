US House Republican Leader Calls Probe of Capitol Riot 'Sham' Ahead of First Hearing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republican members of Congress criticized the special committee probing the January 6 Capitol riot as a "sham" ahead of its first hearing on Tuesday.

McCarthy was speaking ahead of the first hearing of the House select committee formed to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Last week, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republican candidates who McCarthy had chosen to serve on the special committee, both strong supporters of former President Donald Trump. In response to the move, McCarthy accused Pelosi of abusing her power and pulled the rest of the committee's Republican members off the panel.

"What you won't hear from Pelosi's sham committee: Why was the Capitol left so vulnerable that day? Why wasn't the National Guard here? Why didn't we have a better security posture? What changes are needed to make sure it never happens again?" McCarthy said.

He added that the Republicans wanted to participate in the commission hearing.

"[There are] Republicans who are able to be in the committee, who have jurisdiction, have the knowledge and the ability to ask the tough questions and get the right answers," McCarthy said.

On January 6, supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory. At least five people, including a female air force veteran, were killed in the riot, and more than 500 people have been charged over their participation in the incident.